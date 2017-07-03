Man jailed for grabbing woman around her neck

A 21-YEAR-OLD man who grabbed a woman around her neck and pinned her down on a bed before lashing out at her with a leather belt has been jailed for 15 months.

Ryan Nathan James Gallie pleaded guilty to grave and criminal assault, causing malicious damage and exposing a child to risk of harm following the incident on 21 March.

Crown Advocate Conrad Yates told the Royal Court that the defendant, who had recently become unemployed, attacked the victim after she and another woman mocked him for not having a job and suggested that he should work in a fast food outlet.

During a struggle with the victim, Gallie grabbed her around the neck and forced her onto a bed.

After releasing her he lashed out in her direction with a leather belt several times, hitting her once on the leg.

Advocate Yates said that the Crown accepted that Gallie did not intend to hit her.

Following a further tussle Gallie lifted the woman onto his shoulders and demanded that she apologise for her comments while standing at the top of a flight of stairs.

The court heard that the victim was scared he might drop her down the stairs.

Advocate Alison Brown, defending, said that the defendant’s employment status was ‘very important’ to him and that was why he had become so aggravated.