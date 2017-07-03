Man jailed for biting doorman

A 23-YEAR-OLD man who bit a doorman has been jailed for 18 months.

Matthew Luke Sharman was spotted going to Tanguy’s nightclub on 5 February despite being banned from entering licensed premises following his recent release from prison.

He was escorted outside where he was detained by doormen, but when Sharman learned that the police were on the way to arrest him he ‘took offence’ and ‘became aggressive’, the Royal Court heard.

During a struggle to restrain him, one of the doormen put him in a headlock and Sharman bit him on the bicep, biting him so hard that it went through the man’s clothing and skin causing bleeding and bruising.

Crown Advocate Chris Baglin, prosecuting, said that door staff from Chambers and the Royal Yacht had to come to assist the doorman, who later required hospital treatment.

Sharman pleaded guilty to grave and criminal assault, resisting arrest and breaching an exclusion order.

Advocate Lauren Glynn, defending, said that the defendant had had a difficult childhood, which contributed to his behaviour.

Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smith, presiding, said that the court would not consider a community service sentence for Sharman because he had a ‘poor record of compliance’ with court orders.

‘In our view such an assault being carried out in St Helier demands a custodial sentence as a deterrent not just to the defendant but to anyone else who is thinking of acting in such a way,’ he said.