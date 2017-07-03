June was a month of extremes - and the hot weather will return this week

JUNE was a month of extremes – with soaring temperatures, a drought and torrential rain, according to figures released by Jersey Met.

The average temperature last month was 18°C – well above the long-term average of 16.1°C and the second highest figure for June since records began in 1894.

And it was only 0.6°C below the average recorded during June in the famously hot summer of 1976.

The Island also saw five consecutive days when the maximum temperature was more than 5°C above average – just one day short of making it an official heatwave.

Jersey also experienced an absolute drought, with no measurable rain falling for 18 days between 9 and 26 June. An absolute drought is when there is no measurable rain for at least 15 consecutive days.

And although the total rainfall for the month – 42mm – was only slightly below average (48.2mm), 84 per cent of it fell on just two days.

Last month was also much sunnier than usual, with 295.7 hours recorded across the month – well above the long-term average of 256.7 hours.

And Jersey Met is forecasting a return to hot weather later this week, with the temperature likely to hit 26°C or 27°C mid-week. However, thunderstorms are forecast to move up from France overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday.