Victims and witnesses offered help

PEOPLE who gave evidence to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry are being offered specialist psychological therapy.

The States has set up a freephone helpline service which can be used by those who have been left distressed by the release of the panel’s report.

In a statement, the States said: ‘The Jersey Care Inquiry's final report will be released today.

‘Jersey’s government recognises that this could be a very difficult time for islanders who gave evidence or who have experienced any of the issues discussed by the Inquiry.

‘If you are feeling distressed and would like to speak to someone a special freephone has been set up.

‘This will put you in touch with someone from our psychological therapy service, who can assess what kind of help would best suit you.

‘The number is staffed 24/7 and is 0800 735 1000.’

People can also get help by emailing InquirySupport2@gov.je.

They can also contact Victim Support Jersey by calling 01534 440496 or emailing victimsupport@gov.je.