Gorst apologises to abuse victims

CHIEF Minister Ian Gorst has apologised to all victims of child abuse in Jersey.

In a press conference at the Jersey Archive on Monday afternoon, he said the Island had failed children in care for many years.

‘I would like to start by saying I’m sorry to all those who suffered abuse in our Island over the years.

‘We are here today because children have been abused – because our Island’s institutions failed children and their families.

‘We failed children who needed our care, who needed to be protected and listened to.

‘Too often children were not believed – unpalatable truths were swept under the carpet because it was the easiest thing to do. I am deeply sorry,’ he told reporters.

And addressing concerns raised by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry Panel that some children may still be at risk, he vowed to do everything possible to ensure children do not suffer in the future.

‘The report warns that some children in our care may still be at risk. I will not rest until we have done all that we can to change that,’ he said.

Senator Gorst said he accepts every recommendation made by the panel.

The Senator added that the report makes 'harrowing reading' but urged everyone in the Island to read it.