Further La Moye term for assaulting two prison officers

A REPEAT offender who admitted two charges of grave and criminal assault against prison officers has been jailed for seven months and three weeks.

Christopher Henry Hall (43), of no fixed address, hit one officer with a plastic chair and threw a plastic cup at a second. Both had minor injuries but it was accepted by the prosecution that the defendant’s actions were reckless and he did not intend to cause harm.

Hall also admitted being disorderly on licensed premises as well as being in breach of a Royal Court order banning him from bars.

The court heard that on 29 May at La Moye Prison on the landing area when medication was being given to an inmate, Hall became involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into violence. The court heard that he swung a punch and missed and as a result officers detained him and took him back to his cell.

However, Hall immediately tried to exit the cell. He picked up a standard issue plastic cup and threw it.

