'Frustrated' neighbour assaulted workman over 'noise'

A 59-YEAR-OLD man who assaulted a construction worker as he was frustrated at the noise coming from the building site next to his home has been bound over to be of good behaviour.

Francis O’Neil of Clearview Street, who was convicted of assault following a trial, has now been bound over for six months.

Relief Magistrate Nuno Santos Costa, who sat in the trial, said that he had great sympathy with the defendant as he was frustrated about living next door to noise and disturbance but added that O’Neil had ‘tried to take the law into his own hands’.

O’Neil committed the assault, which included a punch, on the evening of 13 February in a house next to his own property. The court heard that he went to the neighbouring property to talk to workers as he was unhappy about disturbance.

