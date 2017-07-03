Bass ban to remain

RECREATIONAL fishermen are being reminded that a ‘catch and release’ only policy regarding bass will remain in place for at least the rest of the year.

EU policy is currently similar to Jersey but is due to change shortly to allow anglers to catch and keep one fish.

The rules will not change in Jersey and will apply to all recreational fishermen in the Island’s territorial waters, including the Ecréhous and the Minquiers.

All other measures to manage Jersey’s bass stocks that came into force at the beginning of the year also remain in place.