Uber-style airline could take off next month

AN Uber-style airline could begin operating its first commercial flights to Jersey next month, the company’s chief executive has announced.

Waves, which is being backed by Guernsey-based millionaire businessman Nick Magliocchetti, says that its first aircraft should arrive before the end of this month and that trial flights would begin straight away.

The service aims to provide on-demand inter-island and short-haul flights which, the company’s backers claim, could leave Jersey within 30 minutes of being booked.

Unlike with conventional airlines, passengers will not have to pass through the airport terminal, instead boarding more rapidly from a nearby hangar.

