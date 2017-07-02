facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey-made quilts for Grenfell survivors

quilts for grenfell tower fire l to r Sue Bone Jane Osborne Kim Monins
The quilts destined for Grenfell Tower survivors with (from left): Sue Bone, Jane Osborne and Kim Monins

DOZENS of quilts stitched by volunteers in Jersey have been sent to London to help the victims who lost their homes and possessions during the Grenfell Fire tragedy.

Six boxes containing 44 quilts have been sent to the UK for the Quilt for Grenfell Appeal. A further 200 quilt kits have been sent to the London Modern Quilt Guild – its members will stitch them together and then send them to the Appeal.

At least 80 people died last month during the disaster at the tower block. Those who survived have been left homeless and most only have the possessions they escaped with.

The Jersey Modern Quilt Guild organised a quilt-making session at St Saviour’s Parish Hall last month.

 

 

 

