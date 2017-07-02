Jersey-made quilts for Grenfell survivors

DOZENS of quilts stitched by volunteers in Jersey have been sent to London to help the victims who lost their homes and possessions during the Grenfell Fire tragedy.

Six boxes containing 44 quilts have been sent to the UK for the Quilt for Grenfell Appeal. A further 200 quilt kits have been sent to the London Modern Quilt Guild – its members will stitch them together and then send them to the Appeal.

At least 80 people died last month during the disaster at the tower block. Those who survived have been left homeless and most only have the possessions they escaped with.

The Jersey Modern Quilt Guild organised a quilt-making session at St Saviour’s Parish Hall last month.

