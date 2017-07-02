Coffee shop ice samples show no sign of bacteria

SAMPLES of ice taken from a number of Island coffee shops to check for any signs of bacteria have come back negative the director of Environmental Health has said.

The investigation was launched earlier this week after it was found that ice served in some UK Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero branches contained varying levels of faecal bacteria.

Stewart Petrie, director of Environmental Health, said that the results of the Jersey samples have come back showing no signs of bacteria.

‘We’ve spoken to the laboratory at the States Analyst and all the samples have come back negative for Costa Coffee and the other coffee shops that we took ice samples from,’ he said.

‘It’s reassuring for the public because if the weather heats up again, we can all continue to enjoy iced coffees with confidence.’

