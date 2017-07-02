British Heart Foundation awards success

THE outstanding work of Islanders in fighting heart disease has been recognised at a British Heart Foundation awards ceremony.

Two people from Jersey along with the Jersey branch of the British Heart Foundation won awards in their respective categories in the south east region Heart Hero awards organised by the charity.

Haute Vallée student Jayden Corley (12), who was born with a congenital heart defect, was a joint winner in the Young Heart Hero category.

He was recognised for raising thousands of pounds for the BHF despite having to battle Tetralogy of Fallot, a heart defect that means that his blood does not carry enough oxygen.

Jayden’s mum Mandi Corley also received a certificate in recognition of the support that she gives her son with his fundraising efforts. ‘I am so proud of him,’ she said.

Specialist heart failure nurse Lee Anne Penn won the Heart Health Professional award for her ‘forward-thinking approach, friendly demeanour and commitment’ to her work and her patients.

She was recognised in particular for her efforts in making available a specialist heart failure treatment programme in Jersey to help patient recovery.

The efforts of the Jersey branch of the BHF as a whole were also rewarded when chairman Haydn Taylor collected the award for Fundraising Group of the Year.

The Jersey branch is a charity in its own right and acts as the local body of the BHF, raising awareness and funds to support the national campaigns.

Mr Gillespie said: ‘The Jersey branch members all have busy full-time jobs and have to give up their own time to work for the BHF. What they may lack in time, they make up for with dedication and commitment.’

Mr Taylor, whose wife Carol is the branch donations secretary, attended the ceremony at the James Black Centre at King’s College in Brixton where vital BHF funded research work is being carried out. He said: ‘It is fantastic and humbling that the Jersey branch has been selected as the group of the year for the whole of the south east.’

He added that he wanted to highlight he work of the branch’s fundraising manager Summer Parkin, who could not attend the ceremony as she was getting married.