B&Q cleared to open on Sundays

DIY store B&Q is aiming to start trading again on a Sunday from next weekend after securing approval from the Planning Committee.

Although the store on Queen’s Road had received permission several years ago from St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft to open on nine Sundays a year, it was discovered that the owners had not applied for planning permission to make the temporary arrangement permanent.

The store opened on five Sundays last year but was not allowed to do so in the run-up to Christmas after Planning turned down an application in October 2016 to formalise trading hours.

The store’s manager Neville Oomrigar attended a meeting of the Planning Committee at St Paul’s Centre to support a second application.

Mr Oomrigar said that following concerns expressed by the committee about the impact on neighbouring properties when they first considered the company’s request to trade on Sundays, the store had written to 26 neighbours to resolve any issues.

He said: ‘Four residents took up the offer to come to speak to me. As a result we have reduced our security lighting times during the darker hours and we also met Deputy Jackie Hilton on site with a resident who had complaints.’

Geoff Le Cocq, who lives behind the store in Grande Route de Mont à l’Abbé, attended Thursday’s meeting to raise his concerns about noise and lighting from the site and the maintenance of perimeter fencing and hedging.

The committee, chaired by St Mary Constable Juliette Gallichan, agreed that B&Q could resume opening on selected Sundays.

