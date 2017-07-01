Woman pushing pram hit by minibus

A WOMAN pushing a pram has been struck by a minibus.

The States police is appealing for information following the incident at the junction of Great Union Road and Devonshire place just after 4.30 pm on Friday.

The woman, who was wearing jeans and a black top, was pushing a black double buggy when she was struck by a white Mercedes minibus.

She was coming from the direction of the Magistrate's Court towards Vauxhall Street at the time.

The extent of her injuries are unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 612612.