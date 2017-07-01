School roof repair costs estimated to be £5,000

THE cost of repairs to Les Quennevais School, which was forced to close after rain leaked in through the roof causing a partial collapse, will amount to around £5,000, according to the States body which manages the building.

Tim Crane, assistant director of capital and facilities management for Jersey Property Holdings, said the repairs were being dealt with swiftly and that the school would reopen as planned on Monday.

The school’s canteen, sports hall and main hall were cordoned off on Wednesday after heavy rain leaked through ‘huge gaps’ in the roof. Students remained in school on Wednesday, but a decision was made for them to stay away for the rest of the week while repairs were carried out.

Staff still came into school for training and lesson planning.

