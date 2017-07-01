Rise in number of arrivals by ferry

A TOTAL of 108,486 people arrived in the Island by ferry from January to May this year – 10,000 more compared with the same period in 2016, figures released by Visit Jersey reveal.

The statistics show an increase on all sea routes to the Island in 2017, with the exception of Portsmouth, where there was a three per cent decline.

There was also a 1.4 per cent increase in the number of people coming to Jersey by air, with 4,100 more arriving from January to May than in the same period the year before.

In the first five months of the year the number of ferry passengers from St Malo was 60,744, compared with 57,819 in 2016, while the numbers from Guernsey soared by 18 per cent to 13,930.

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham said that the increase in the number of ferry passengers could be attributed to the increased reliability of Condor’s vessels and the weakening of the pound against the euro.

