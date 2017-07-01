Residents evacuated after fire safety visit

RESIDENTS have been evacuated from a property in First Tower after it failed a fire safety inspection.

Several residents were forced to leave after Dunnell House was issued with a ‘prohibition of use notice’.

The Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm how many people had been affected but there are reports nine people were living there.

Martyn Maguire, director of prevention and protection for the Fire Service, said the property had been inspected after firefighters carried out a routine check on a nearby home.

Residents are not allowed to return to the property until any issues are resolved.

