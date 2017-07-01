More remains found at Alderney 'Roman burial ground'

MORE Roman artefacts have been discovered in a trench in Alderney.

Dr Jason Monaghan, director of Guernsey Museums, brought a team of archaeologists to Alderney after a skull, believed to be Roman, was found by workmen.

After that Dr Monaghan unearthed cremated remains in a pot – which could be Iron Age – and several headstones and tombs, all leading into the trench.

It is estimated that the remains of five people have been found.

On the return visit more evidence was found to support the theory that the area was a Roman burial ground, with parts perhaps even pre-Roman.

Dr Monaghan said the new finds, which have been taken to Guernsey for further investigation, will eventually be returned to Alderney Museum.

‘We removed the skeleton that we found last week. We’ve also found a second cremation that was completely intact.

‘We removed that together with a pot it was in and it seemed to have something like a barrel in it or around it. We also found a number of burials – we don’t know exactly how many – sticking into the trench.’

There is also the tantalising prospect of new Roman buildings to be discovered, he said.

‘We found nearly two dozen archaeological features sticking into the trench including a couple of walls – which appear to be part of quite a substantial building down there – and a building further along cutting across the trench,' he added.