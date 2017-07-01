Jersey students could study for free at Caen University

JERSEY students could have the opportunity to study for free at university in France as early as September next year, following a draft agreement between the Education Department and the University of Caen.

In France, students do not pay for their university tuition, and Education says Jersey students who attain the required grades at A Level would only need to pay an insurance and enrolment fee to undertake a course at the university.

An Education spokeswoman said the department hoped to finalise the agreement soon.

She added: ‘We’re hopeful the first students from Jersey could go there to study from September 2018.

‘The university is very close to Jersey, the free tuition is obviously a big advantage and the educational benefits a student would get from having not only a degree, but a very high proficiency in a foreign language, would give them a great extra level of employability. Jersey students would only need to pay a medical insurance fee and a one-off registration fee, which will be approximately a couple of hundred pounds.’

She said students taking GCSE and A Level French would be particularly well placed to study in Caen.

