Education is key to cutting immigration

EDUCATION is key to reducing immigration, the head of Jersey Finance has said after it was revealed that Jersey’s population has increased by almost 12,000 in the past decade and now stands at 104,200.

Geoff Cook said that the majority of employees in finance are entitled or entitled to work, with only 11 per cent registered or licensed to work – a figure he says has not changed significantly over the years.

However, in a blog published on Jersey Finance’s website, he says that inevitably the industry accounted for a proportion of licences, and therefore net inward migration.

And he says that the key to reducing the number of licences required to support the sector – which is a keystone of the Island’s economy – is ensuring that local people are encouraged to commit to the finance industry and prepared with the necessary skills via improvements to education.

