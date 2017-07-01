Co-op chief’s superhero story helps improve children’s lives

A STORYBOOK about two Jersey boys who become superheroes has helped transform the lives of disabled Island children.

Profits from the book, Hammerhead and Captain StinkyPants, which was written by Channel Islands Co-operative Society chief executive Colin Macleod, has raised £10,000 for Variety, the Children’s Charity of Jersey and Help a Guernsey Child.

The story follows the adventures of Mr Macleod’s two sons, Harris and Lewis.

Variety have used their share of the money to buy nine-year-old Eliana Lazzarin a specially designed tricycle that will help to strengthen her legs and a special bed for some of the pupils at Mont àl’Abbé School.

Eliana was left brain damaged after a near-fatal drowning, in which she was submerged for several minutes, when she was 21 months old. As a result, she now suffers from various medical and physical conditions and is supported by the charity.

