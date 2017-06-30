facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
UK fire safety specialists could be brought to Jersey

Tower block fire in London
Grenfell Tower in west London after fire engulfed the 24-storey building. Urgent fire testing will continue in the UK as the number of buildings failing safety standards rises in the wake of the blaze

FIRE safety specialists could be brought in from the UK to help clear a backlog of applications for fire certificates for flats that have yet to be inspected, the JEP has learned.

Earlier this month, and following the Grenfell Tower blaze in which at least 79 people were killed, it emerged that hundreds of people were still living in rented accommodation which had not been passed as meeting fire safety requirements.

The backlog in applications for fire certificates follows a change to the law in 2013 which made it a legal requirement for all houses of multiple occupation (HMO) – which does not include purpose-built flats such as high-rises – to have  fire certificates, which have to be renewed every three years.

Properties rented by at least three people who are not from one household are considered HMOs.

Full report in Friday's JEP.

 

 

