UK fire safety specialists could be brought to Jersey

FIRE safety specialists could be brought in from the UK to help clear a backlog of applications for fire certificates for flats that have yet to be inspected, the JEP has learned.

Earlier this month, and following the Grenfell Tower blaze in which at least 79 people were killed, it emerged that hundreds of people were still living in rented accommodation which had not been passed as meeting fire safety requirements.

The backlog in applications for fire certificates follows a change to the law in 2013 which made it a legal requirement for all houses of multiple occupation (HMO) – which does not include purpose-built flats such as high-rises – to have fire certificates, which have to be renewed every three years.

Properties rented by at least three people who are not from one household are considered HMOs.

Full report in Friday's JEP.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily