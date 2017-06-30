Two men bailed following ecstasy arrests

TWO men arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing a 'commercial quantity' of the class A drug ecstasy have been bailed while the police investigation continues.

The 39-year-old and 44-year-old were arrested as part of an ongoing operation. A total of 380 MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy, tablets marked with an FC Barcelona logo were recovered by officers.

In a short statement, a States police spokeswoman said: 'Following the arrest of a 39-year-old man and a 44-year old-man on Wednesday, both have since been bailed whilst the investigation continues.

'In total, 380 MDMA (Ecstasy) tablets all marked with the logo FC Barcelona were recovered during the operation.'

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the States police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.

