Revealed: The scale of the new hospital

THE scale and scope of Jersey’s planned £466 million new hospital have been revealed – and the Health Minister has moved to reassure Islanders that it will be able to cope with future population increases.

Despite the States having yet to agree a way to fund the scheme – the biggest capital project in the Island’s history – an application for outline planning permission has now been submitted by the project team.

It formally proposes that an eight-storey building is constructed on part of the existing Hospital – which currently houses the Gwyneth Huelin Wing and Peter Crill House – and adjacent land in Kensington Place.

Health Minister Andrew Green said that the plans had been put together based upon Jersey having annual net inward migration of 325 people, despite figures out last week showing that once again that number had been far exceeded.

