‘Old-style’ hearing for break-in case

THE first ‘old style’ committal hearing in years is due to take place in the Magistrate’s Court next month in relation to an alleged break-and-entry.

Defendant Matthew John Higham is being allowed to invoke a process, which is rarely used these days, whereby prosecutors are forced to call evidence and witnesses in the lower court to establish whether there is sufficiently strong evidence to merit the case going to the Royal Court.

In such proceedings the defence has the opportunity to cross examine witnesses and to make submissions as it seeks to challenge the strength of the prosecution’s evidence.

These days committal proceedings are usually done by documentary agreement between defence and prosecution lawyers. However, as Mr Higham is not represented by a lawyer, what is termed ‘a paper committal’ cannot take place.

Mr Higham (48), of Gorey Village Main Road, is alleged to have criminally broken into and entered a house in Gorey Village while a family were asleep inside in the early hours of Tuesday 28 March.

