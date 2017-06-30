Marathon kickabout for Africa HIV cause

PROFESSIONAL footballers often complain about playing three times a week but 160 amateurs in Jersey are tomorrow due to play the equivalent of almost six 90-minute games in a day to raise money for charity.

Teams of six will play a total of 25 20-minute matches over almost 12 hours at Les Quennevais Sports Centre during the sixth annual Jersey Football Marathon for Tackle Africa, an HIV and AIDS awareness and education charity which supports people in sub-Saharan Africa.

John Gamble, who has organised the event, said: ‘It’s certainly a tough endurance event but it’s so much fun too. Most players are returning from previous years and a couple have played in football marathon events in the UK too.'

The event is due to start at 8 am.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily