Inquest opens into death of teenager

AN inquest into the death of an 18-year-old man who died suddenly earlier this month was opened and adjourned on Thursday.

During a brief hearing, it was confirmed that Kyle Peter Pringle, who lived in Clearview Street, was pronounced dead at the Hospital’s Emergency Department at 6.51 am on Saturday 17 June.

A post-mortem examination was carried out three days later and experts are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. The States police have previously said it was believed the teenager died after taking a strong form of ecstasy.

Relief Coroner Cyril Whelan released Mr Pringle’s body for cremation.