Farm-stay business approved despite Planning’s objections

A YOUNG farmer has been given the go-ahead to build a new farmhouse and B&B accommodation after the Planning Committee went against officers’ advice.

It took the committee, chaired by St Mary Constable Juliette Gallichan, more than an hour to consider a revised application from Laurent Coenen to expand and diversify his egg-producing business in St Lawrence.

The Planning Department recommended refusal on the same grounds as in August last year - that the development was contrary to Island Plan green-zone policy which contains a presumption against new development.

It also noted that even though the scale of the buildings had been reduced and the design made more traditional, it would still have a negative impact on the surrounding landscape.

Addressing the committee at a meeting at St Paul’s Centre on Thursday, Mr Coenen (30) said: ‘I am simply trying to grow, expand and diversify my existing business sustainably and profitably for the future.

‘It is vital that the green zone has a strong policy to protect any development within it, but I believe there needs to be a balance and if we are not careful these efforts to maintain and safeguard the green zone will start to do more harm than good to the rural economy.’

Mr Coenen keeps 4,000 chickens, 60 sheep and six pigs at Potage Farm in Rue de la Hauteur, St Lawrence.

Deputies Russell Labey, Richard Rondel and Graham Truscott, and Trinity Constable Philip Le Sueur voted in favour with Mrs Gallichan and Deputy Jeremy Maçon going against the application.