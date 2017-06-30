Cyber-attack could cost Island millions of pounds

ISLAND businesses could lose millions of pounds after their computer systems were crippled and data destroyed by a major worldwide cyber-attack this week.

One IT security company reported that it was contacted by 20 Island businesses – including a bank, a trust, a property management firm and an insurance company – seeking advice on how to deal with the ‘Petyawrap’ malware.

The software is said to gradually destroy data from hard drives and it is estimated that it could collectively cost Jersey companies between £800,000 and £2 million in lost revenue and labour.

Personal computers are also said to have been infected, and one Islander was reported to have paid a $300 [£230] ransom to try to obtain a code from the hackers to unlock their device.

Ricky Magalhaes, head of offshore security at Logicalis, said that infections could be easily prevented and that the attacks were down to ‘complacency’.

