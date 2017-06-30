Bronzed beach boys dig deep once again

THEY made history at Weighbridge Square two years ago, and Jersey’s finest beach volleyball players have done it again in Gotland.

In 2015, Bero Bobus and Ruben Vieira became the Jersey players to win a NatWest Island Games volleyball medal of any colour, bronze in the men’s beach discipline. And the affable duo recreated those scenes at a blustery – and at times drizzly – ICA Maxi arena yesterday.

The Caesarean pair began the day with a comprehensive defeat, 21-7, 21-15, at the hands of the eventual gold medallists from Gotland – a ‘warm-up’ for the bronze medal match, as Bobus put it.

But they bounced back in style, beating Menorca’s Francesc Bagur Catalá and Jose Maria De Olivar Romeo 21-19, 21-19 to claim back-to-back bronze medals.

