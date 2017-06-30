Arrests ordered

THE Magistrate’s Court has ordered the arrest – without the option of bail – of a number of defendants who failed to appear to answer charges made against them.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris made the orders after hearing that the men had also failed to appear on previous occasions.

Samuel Graham Birch (27), of Gosforth, Newcastle Upon Tyne, did not turn up to answer an allegation that he breached the terms of a community service order. Centenier Philip Coffey said that Birch was believed to be in England.

‘There is power to order his arrest to ensure his appearance in court. Therefore, I shall order his arrest with no bail,’ said Mr Harris.

Full report in Friday's JEP

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily