Girl (14) taken to hospital after being hit by suspected drink driver

A 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital after allegedly being hit by a suspected drink driver on Friday afternoon, the States police have said.

The incident happened outside Haut Vallee School at about 3.30 pm. A States police spokeswoman said a 38-year-old man, who was driving a black BMW, was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The girl is believed to have suffered injuries to her ankle.

Meanwhile officers dealt with two other collisions in the space of an hour on Friday afternoon. Officers were called to a collision between a car and motorbike on Grande Route de la Côte at about 4.45 pm. A police spokeswoman said a vehicle also collided with a pedestrian pushing a pram on Devonshire Place at about 4.35 pm. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

Away on business? Stay in touch with JEP Extra