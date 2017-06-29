New Hospital planning application submitted
AN outline planning application for Jersey’s new hospital has been submitted.
If approved the building would be eight storeys high.
The Emergency Department and Radiotherapy would be on the ground floor, with outpatient facilities on the first floor and operating theatres above that.
It is hoped the new hospital will be operational in eight years.
More to follow.Subscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "New Hospital planning application submitted"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.