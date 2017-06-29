Jersey Post warned to make improvements or face fines

JERSEY Post has been warned to improve its service or face regulatory penalties – including fines if necessary – after concerns were raised by the Island’s competition watchdog.

The Channel Islands Competition and Regulatory Authorities has announced that it is stepping up its oversight of Jersey Post Limited after figures for 2016 showed a series of performance failures.

Jersey Post had failed to meet three of its nine quality of service targets, with all the failures relating to mail that should have been delivered the day after it had been posted either in the UK, Guernsey or from Jersey to Guernsey.

The company only met its target for next day deliveries on the local route, with next day deliveries from the UK only completed on time in 43.5 per cent of cases.

Usually Jersey Post is required to report to CICRA on its performance annually but that will now be increased, with reports due based on the half-year to the end of June, at the end of the third quarter of the year and then again at the end of December.

If the company – which has accepted that there are issues and has begun to take steps to address them – shows positive signs of improvement the frequency will be reduced.

If not, CICRA says it will take further steps on behalf of consumers, which include a series of regulatory penalties and, if necessary, fines.

CICRA director Louise Read said fines were a long way off and it was hoped the issues could be rectified without any further action.