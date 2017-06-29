Jersey coffee shop ice tested for bacteria

SAMPLES of drinks ice from a number of coffee shops, including Costa Coffee in Jersey, were undergoing tests on Wednesday night for any signs of bacteria, after an investigation found that ice served in some UK Costa, Starbucks and Caffe Nero branches contained varying levels of faecal bacteria.

Seven out of ten samples of Costa ice that were analysed from UK outlets were contaminated with bacteria usually found in faeces, according to the BBC’s Watchdog programme.

And as a precautionary measure, the States of Jersey’s Environmental Health Department sent a specialist team to several coffee shops in the Island on Wednesday afternoon to take samples of ice back for testing with the States Analyst.

Stewart Petrie, director of Environmental Health, said the results should be ready later on Thursday, but insisted that Islanders should not be unduly concerned.

He said: ‘We are sampling the ice used in iced coffees from Costa and other coffee shops in Jersey, and it will take about 24 hours before we have the results.

‘It’s right for us to check because the public will be interested. However, I would suggest that the coffee shop franchises in the Island are at least as well run, if not better, than the ones in the UK.’

A spokesman for Sandpiper, which operates the Costa Coffee franchise in Jersey, said: ‘The cleaning and hygiene processes in Jersey vary to the UK in that external specialised cleaning firms carry out the process rather than store-based staff.

‘In addition, regular visits from Jersey’s Environmental Health Department take place to ensure high levels of hygiene are maintained. Jersey’s Costa Coffee shops are fully compliant with the Island’s strict food safety laws and are rated as good and excellent performers for the high standards required to attain four and five star ratings.’