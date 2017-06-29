JEP Opinion: Questions remain in RNLI case

THE reinstatement of Andy Hibbs as coxswain of the St Helier lifeboat is an important victory for the people of this Island. An experienced, skilled and committed leader, who has the loyalty of his crew, is back serving the Island, ready, once again, to put his life at risk to save others.

Since his suspension and the crew walk-out, the RNLI has had to bring in a reserve crew from the UK, pay them and provide food and accommodation. The charity, which has always been close to the hearts of an Island with a long and proud maritime history, saw the very generous donations and bequests from Islanders coming under threat.

The resolution announced yesterday should allow things to get back to how they were.

During the past few weeks, supporters of Mr Hibbs have launched a very vociferous campaign on his behalf. At times that campaign has cast the players as good or bad, suggesting that this matter was black and white.

Others have urged caution, suspecting that the truth was rather greyer and that common sense had been forgotten in a dispute which benefited no one.

Yesterday’s announcement by the RNLI included an appropriate and deserved apology by the RNLI to Mr Hibbs and to Jersey. It also, however, suggests that this dispute was anything but black and white.

The RNLI statement said that they had legitimate grounds to sack Mr Hibbs, but because they had treated him so badly he was being reinstated. This unacceptable mess raises several questions as to the competence of the RNLI and its management. It also raises significant questions about transparency, honesty and accountability.

Several people, it seems, have fallen short of what should be expected of them. They appear to have made up and have promised a return to business as usual.

But still important questions remain. What was the breach of rules so serious that would, in the wording of yesterday’s RNLI statement, ‘ordinarily’ make a sacking justified’? What has Mr Hibbs admitted to that was ‘not always in keeping with the RNLI’s expectations? How did the RNLI play its hand so badly? Why were relationships within the wider organisation in the Island and beyond allowed to break down?

Mr Hibbs insists that the response to any misdemeanours were wholly disproportionate. His name remains tarnished by the statement which makes out it was six of one and half a dozen of the other.

The RNLI should have agreed a statement with Mr Hibbs about what happened. He deserves as much. His sacking blew up into a very public dispute and the lack of answers is simply not good enough.