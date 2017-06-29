Fisherman suffered a heart attack at sea

A FRENCH fisherman who was found dead in Channel Island waters had suffered a heart attack, and inquest has heard.

A search was launched after Arnaud Goregues’ empty boat, Marina Flower, ran aground on a French beach several hours after he had set out to lift lobster pots on 6 April.

No body was found and the search was called off.

At 8.30 am on 25 May a sailing vessel, Le Jullitin, was taking part in a regatta when the crew found a body floating in the sea nine nautical miles south-west of Guernsey’s Hanois Lighthouse.

The St Peter Port lifeboat recovered the body and brought it back to Guernsey.

A Home Office pathologist said it would safe to conclude that Mr Goregues had fallen overboard after suffering a heart attack.