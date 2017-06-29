Family of Islander who died in Majorca 'overwhelmed' by support

THE mother of a Jerseyman who died in Majorca last week has thanked Islanders who helped raise thousands of pounds for his family.

Etienne Hampton (29) died several days after suffering a heart attack when he jumped into the sea from a boat.

Following the death Mr Hampton’s uncle, Ben, set up a Just Giving page online to raise funds to cover medical costs, repatriate his body, pay for the funeral and support Etienne’s four-year-old daughter.

The target of £8,000 was raised in less than a week.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Mr Hampton’s mother, Jeni, said: ‘Etienne’s family is overwhelmed and very humbled by the tremendous support we have had from the public.’

In a post on the Just Giving page, Ben Hampton described the support as ‘amazing’ and added: ‘Thank you so much from all of Etienne's family for your fabulous donations and heart-felt words.’

He continued: ‘On the guidance and recommendation from the British Consulate and funeral directors in Jersey, the family agreed for Etienne to be cremated in Majorca, which will enable him to be returned home to Jersey by the end of this week.’

A memorial service is due to be held at 6 pm at St Paul’s Church on 7 July.