Dog snacks poison warning

DOG owners in Jersey are being urged to avoid buying jerky pet products from unknown sources over the internet, after more than 20 dogs in the UK were thought to have been poisoned by certain batches of the lean dried meat snack last year.

An article in the national media this week reported that the Veterinary Poisons Information Service has warned dog owners in the UK of the risk of Fanconi syndrome, which can lead to kidney damage.

The exact cause is not known, but the syndrome has been linked to jerky treats, especially those from China.

According to The Times, 22 cases were reported in the UK last year, affecting breeds ranging from labradors to dachshunds. Symptoms included vomiting and dehydration, and two dogs had to be put down.

Ian Cox, one of the partners at New Era Veterinary Hospital in Georgetown, said that while his practice had not encountered any specific cases of dogs suffering serious ill health because of jerky products, he insisted dog owners should only buy jerky products from reputable pet stores.

Mr Cox said: ‘The most reputable pet shops will obtain their treats from recognised suppliers so [buying jerky dog treats from those shops] is not a problem.

‘But it’s a problem if people obtain cheap products over the internet. These products tend to be cheap alternatives imported from China and they may not have gone through the standard regulations and manufacturing procedures.’