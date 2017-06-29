BREAKING: Lifeboat crew to return to service

THE St Helier lifeboat crew – who stood down earlier this year in protest after their coxswain was sacked – have confirmed they will return to service on Monday.

All 25 members stepped down when coxswain Andy Hibbs was dismissed for what were described as serious breaches of the RNLI’s volunteer code of conduct’.

Mr Hibbs was reinstated on Wednesday after winning an appeal against the decision.

In a statement, the crew said: ‘Whilst there are still a few practical details to be resolved, in light of the… assurances given by RNLI senior management, we are delighted to be able to announce that we will be returning to duty on Monday morning with Andy as our Coxswain, to once again provide the service that we love.

‘Throughout this whole affair we have been humbled by the support and good wishes from all parts of the Island community, from the Council of Ministers down, and for this we would like a say a huge "Thank You" to everyone.’