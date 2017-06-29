‘Antiquated’ States IT systems stalling major digital projects

MAJOR digital projects aimed at modernising government and saving money are being held up because ‘antiquated’ States IT systems that do not work with new technologies remain in place, a backbench panel has warned.

In a new report the Public Accounts Committee says Jersey’s whole multi-million-pound e-gov programme is at risk if core systems, processes and ways of working are not radically transformed and if ‘expensive bespoke, antiquated IT systems remain in place’.

Chairman Deputy Andrew Lewis said there are numerous examples across the States of such failures.

A simple example, he said, is at Les Quennevais sports centre where the majority of the work to support online booking for facilities is in place but the new system is not compatible with the Treasury’s payment system.

As a result the project has stalled and bookings are being missed because there are not enough staff to answer the phones.

The panel, which undertook a review of the States e-gov programme following a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General last year, also raised concerns about:

A lack of accountability

No clear and comprehensive strategy document in place

Cultural inertia

Unnecessary tension between Digital Jersey and the e-gov team

Lack of a clear system for funding projects

The panel has now made a series of recommendations which it hopes the Chief Minister’s Department, under whose remit e-gov sits, will adopt.