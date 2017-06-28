Voisins to buy Le Lievre's

VOISINS is to buy home and cookware shop Le Lievre’s.

The department store announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to buy the assets and lease of the Don Street premises.

All 17 staff at Le Lievre’s, which has been family-owned for more than 100 years, will be offered the opportunity to apply for a job at Voisins.

The business will continue under the Le Lievre’s brand.

When the takeover is completed later this year, Voisins plans to move its home goods section into the Le Lievre’s store, enabling it to expand its clothes department in the King Street shop.

Richard Le Lievre, managing director of Le Lievre’s, said: ‘The business has been in my family for 113 years and the decision to call it a day has not been taken lightly.

‘Over the transition period it will undoubtedly be an unsettling time for my team, but I am confident that this is the right move and the business will be in very safe hands.’