No rise in hate crimes following UK terror attacks

THERE has not been a rise in recorded hate crimes in Jersey following recent terror attacks in London and Manchester, a States police officer has said.

Superintendent James Wileman said the incidents at London’s Borough Market and Finsbury Park Mosque which killed 11 people and one man respectively, have been raised in daily meetings so the force can pre-empt any related hate incidents in Jersey.

However, the officer, who was speaking at an Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel quarterly hearing on Tuesday, said there had not been an increase in hate crime linked to the incidents.

He also moved to assure the panel that hate crime trends were taken seriously and said every reported incident is monitored by a Chief Inspector.

Speaking after the hearing, Supt Wileman said in response to the Borough Market attacks posters had been displayed in the Airport asking if anyone who had been travelling through the area at the time had any information to assist with the terror investigation.

‘We are the States of Jersey Police but we are part of the wider police family,’ he said.

Last year the force received 60 reports of hate crimes. So far this year there have been 21. The Island does not have any specific hate crime legislation, unlike the UK, but Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore told the panel that she hoped new legislation would be ready for law drafting next month.