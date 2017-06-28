Man found hiding in woman's cupboard

A 27-YEAR-OLD man who was the subject of a restraining order barring him from going to a woman’s home was found hiding in her cupboard when police arrived, the Magistrate’s Court has heard.

Jose Paulo Ferreira Mendes, of Rouge Bouillon, was given a five-year restraining order on 31 May, which prevents him from contacting the woman and also bars him from going to two specific addresses or loitering outside them.

The order was imposed after committing a grave and criminal assault on her.

However, the court heard that Mendes – who was also sentenced to 12 months’ probation and 140 hours’ community service for the assault – was arrested at about 3 am on Saturday 17 June, when he was found hiding in a cupboard at the woman’s home in St Helier.

He pleaded guilty to breaking the terms of the restraining order, which put him in breach of the existing community service and probation orders.

As a result, he was ordered to carry out a further 50 hours of community service.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said that the woman had invited his client to the property as she wanted to speak to him and there were no allegations he was an intruder.

But when police arrived he tried to hide.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris said: ‘When the court imposed the restraining order, it was quite clear you were not to go to that address. It does not matter if you are allowed in, the court says you cannot go there. It is as clear cut as that.’