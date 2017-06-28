Lifeboat coxwain dismissal: Appeal decision announced today

THE outcome of an appeal against the dismissal of St Helier lifeboat coxswain Andy Hibbs is due to be announced on Wednesday.

In April, Mr Hibbs was asked to step down by the RNLI following claims of ‘serious breaches of the charity’s volunteer code of conduct’.

The 25-strong-crew subsequently walked out in protest and since then cover has been provided by a crew from the UK.

Mr Hibbs appealed against the dismissal and the RNLI launched an internal investigation.

The decision on the appeal is due to be announced at about 2 pm.