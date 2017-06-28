Letter to the Editor: Some cyclists are a law unto themselves

From Natalie Dale

I WRITE in response to Christopher Scholefield’s letter (JEP 21 June).

First of all, whatever the statistics say, I am hearing more complaints than ever about the behaviour of cyclists.

Personally, I have had three very near misses in the last month. For instance, recently I stepped off the pavement from La Siesta, in Colomberie, to cross to the other side, where Vaudin and Gallichan bookmakers is, and a cyclist went straight across my path, missing me by inches. He had obviously cycled down Green Street the wrong way in order for him to cross the pedestrian crossing and continue down Francis Street. He seemed totally unaware that he had done anything wrong, despite my rather loud reprimand. We should all be able to cross the street without risking being punctured by someone’s handlebar.

This kind of behaviour is not only very dangerous, but seems to be exceedingly common. I can only assume that the statistics are so low because of sheer good fortune and the fact that their behaviour either goes unseen by the police, or it is deemed acceptable.

While I am definitely in favour of a greener environment, a healthier population and more cycle paths, I think it is only a matter of time before a serious accident happens and, as cyclists have no licence or insurance, I do wonder what would happen in terms of compensation.

Those of us who complain about cyclists are not putting them all in the same category – I do actually cycle now and again myself! – we simply want this type of behaviour to be stopped and for cyclists to be penalised. Our general opinion is that their behaviour is getting worse and certainly more risky.

Part of the problem seems to be the lack of punishment. Some of them are a law unto themselves because absolutely nothing happens if they do behave recklessly. If a cyclist wishes to take a risk that affects solely the cyclist (surely a rarity), then that is their choice.

However, whether it is cycling up a one-way street, speeding down a pavement (and usually also through a no-entry) or bombing it down Colomberie’s precinct, no matter how crowded it is, all these things pose risks for others. As these people have no regard for others, this is set to continue until they are penalised.