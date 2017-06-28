Les Quennevais School to close for two days

LES Quennevais School will be closed on Thursday and Friday after suffering damage in the recent downpours.

The Education Department said urgent repairs are needed after water came through the roof and caused ‘significant damage’. The sports hall, canteen and hall are understood to be affected.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Large areas are out of use and the school is therefore not able to operate as normal.

‘In order to ensure the students remain safe and the repairs can be carried out quickly, it is necessary to close the school.

‘Jersey Property Holdings will be working on the building and we aim to have it open again by Monday.

‘In the meantime, we apologise to parents for the inconvenience caused.’