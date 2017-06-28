Jerseyman found dead in France

A JERSEYMAN has been found dead in a disused barn in south-west France, according to media reports.

La Depeche newspaper has reported that the man, believed to be in his late 50s, was found dead at the weekend in the area of Saint-Marcel-Campes, a village north-east of Toulouse.

The alarm was raised by the owner of the gîte where he was staying after he failed to return after walking his dog on Saturday.

A search was launched and he was found in the barn at 6.30 pm the following day, according to the newspaper.

No further information has been released.