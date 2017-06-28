Don't splash pedestrians, motorists warned

MOTORISTS are being urged to ensure they don’t splash pedestrians – after several people complained to the police that they had been soaked by passing cars.

The force said they had received a number of complaints about cars drenching pedestrians during Wednesday morning’s downpours.

In a Facebook post, the States police said: ‘We have had a number of complaints of motorists splashing pedestrians due to inconsiderate driving.

‘It is your responsibility to drive with due care and attention and also with consideration for other road users.’

Commenting on the post, several people reported they had been soaked.

One Islander said: ‘Yes, I got soaked in Grande Marché car park yesterday by some idiot thinking he was at Le Mans.’

Another added: ‘Not impressed - was drenched head to toe in Val Plaisant. So NOT impressed..’