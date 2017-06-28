Cyclist injured in one of several crashes

A CYCLIST was taken to hospital this morning following an accident on the Parade.

The crash, which happened shortly after 9 am, was one of a number of accidents across the Island on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 8 am the police were called to a two-vehicle accident in St Peter’s Valley. There was also a two-vehicle crash in Rue des Hamonnets – between St John’s Road and Mont Cochon.

More to follow.