Cyclist injured in one of several crashes
A CYCLIST was taken to hospital this morning following an accident on the Parade.
The crash, which happened shortly after 9 am, was one of a number of accidents across the Island on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 8 am the police were called to a two-vehicle accident in St Peter’s Valley. There was also a two-vehicle crash in Rue des Hamonnets – between St John’s Road and Mont Cochon.
More to follow.
